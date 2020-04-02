Global outdoor advertising market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027 Owing to Rise in Penetration of Digital Technologies in Global Outdoor Advertising Industry, Says Absolute Markets Insights

Rise in penetration of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is increasing the market revenue for global out-of-home (OOH) advertising also known as global outdoor advertising market. In May 2019, as per Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the market share of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising has risen consistently from 2010 till 2018 and is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. A consistent growth trend of outdoor advertising market is also observed in emerging economies. For instance, a large scale investments towards DOOH has been observed in Asia Pacific region. The same is attributed to the extensive use of digital content by general public. Airports, as a location in outdoor advertising market is highly preferred among advertisers owing to large footfalls of public.

Rise in penetration of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to drive the DOOH market, thereby contributing towards the growth of global outdoor advertising market. Integration of IoT with DOOH, enables advertisers to track which consumers are attracted to which outdoor advertisement and then position their product or service as per consumer interest. Data analytics along with customer information obtained through IoT technology, presents huge opportunity for growth of outdoor advertising market providers.

There is a rise in number of hours people stay outside their home which is driving outdoor advertising companies to investment more in out-of-home advertising products such as billboards, transit displays, and street furniture among others which is driving the growth of the global outdoor advertising market. For example, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, Americans spend one-third of their day outside their house as they engage in activities including work, leisure, and sports which accounts for an average of 8.74 hours per day. Similar factors are anticipated to further propel the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Report:

Global outdoor advertising market is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of digital technologies in global outdoor advertising market.

Rise in number of hours people stay outside their home has led to increase in investment in outdoor advertising by outdoor advertising market players.

Outdoor advertisement is a low cost advertising medium which is also aiding the growth of the global outdoor advertising market.

Transit advertising is anticipated grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to large-scale reach of the advertising medium.

Some of the players operating in the global outdoor advertising market are BCE Inc (Bell Media), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., EPAMEDIA – European Poster and Outdoor Media GmbH, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, among others.

Global Outdoor Advertising Market:

By Type

Billboards

Transit Displays Taxis Buses Others (Subways, Train, Etc.)

Street Furniture Bus Shelter/Shops Kiosks Others (Wall Space, Petrol Pumps, Etc.)

Others (Jumbotrons, etc.)

By End Users

Retail

Healthcare

Real Estate

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Others (Hospitality, E-Commerce, Etc.)

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

