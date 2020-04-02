Global Seed Paper Market was estimated to be US$ 725.29 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,503.87 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the Forecast Period Owing to the Increasing Government Initiatives towards Green Marketing, says Absolute Markets Insights

The global seed paper market is expected to gain significant traction with the increasing government initiatives towards green marketing. The American Marketing Association stated that green marketing is the marketing of products that are presumed to be environmentally safe. The scope of green marketing incorporates product modification, changing the methodology of the production process, eco-friendly packaging as well as modifying advertising. Government bodies across various geographies are majorly focusing on implementing green marketing programs with an aim to deliver a positive impact on the environment. In addition, the notion of green marketing is driving the seed paper market as enterprises are rapidly conducting green campaigns for educational institutions as a part of green marketing awareness. For instance, in 2018, JK Paper, a unit of JK Organization initiated a ‘Back to Soil’ campaign to bring educational institutions and students on a platform to discuss eco-friendly solutions and tree plantation approaches.

Key participants in the global seed paper market are utilizing the concept of green marketing as a tool for sustainable development. Startups and enterprises are briskly utilizing environmentally friendly and sustainable products for branding, such as seed paper-based greeting cards and invitations, calendars, coasters, paper bag, tea packaging, to business cards. For instance, since 2017, Tomato & Co. has been providing visiting cards that are embedded with seeds for their clients, including PepsiCo, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, and Zomato. Seed paper also contributes to reforestation by encouraging people to plant home gardens and thus improving soil and wetland health, water quality, and animal habitat. Furthermore, seed paper has become a global phenomenon by helping reforestation initiatives in urban areas, encouraging people to create home gardens and to indirectly reduce the deforestation for paper making. Thus, such factors are projected to propel the seed paper market across the globe during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global seed paper market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of seed type, flowers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period (2019 – 2027)

Based on application, greeting cards and invitations segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global seed paper market Buddy Burst, Seed Paper India, Botanical Paper Works Inc., Green Field Paper, and Symphony Handmade Paper among others.

Global Seed Paper Market:

By Seed Type Flowers Fruits Herbs Vegetables



By Application Greeting Cards and Invitations Calendars Coasters Tags and Bookmarks Paper Bag Tea packaging Business Cards Others



By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

