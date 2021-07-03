11-4. Thairo Estrada hits grand slam on his first hit and Giants win

EFE / EPA / JASON SZENES / Archives

Phoenix (USA), Jul 2 (EFE) – Venezuelan second baseman Thairo Estrada hit a home run, a grand slam, in the ninth inning, with his first hit in the majors, and sealed the triumph of the San Francisco Giants 11-4 over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Estrada (1), 25, who hit three times in five moves to the batter’s surface, finished with five RBIs and hit the bell once.

The Venezuelan intermediary found JB Bukauskas’ streamer closer and sent the ball flying over the left field fence 131 yards, and picked up the buzzer to shortstop Brandon Crawford, Venezuelan third goalkeeper Wilmer Flores and ranger Steven Duggar.

The victory went to starter Alex Wood (7-3) in five innings.

The Diamondbacks had Venezuelan second baseman Eduardo Escobar (18) scoring in the eighth, with no teammates on the way.

The defeat went to starter Zac Gallen (1-4) in two innings of work from the mound.