123-112. Without Antetokounmpo, Bucks win and are one win from final

EFE / EPA / MATT MARTON

Milwaukee (United States), July 1 (EFE) .- The absence of star striker Giannis Antetokoumpo did not stop the Milwaukee Bucks from beating the Atlanta Hawks 121-110 on Thursday, who also lost playmaker Trae. Young, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, they now dominate 3-2 to the best of seven.

Game 6 will be played on Saturday in Atlanta and one more win for the Bucks would take them to their first NBA Finals for the first time since the 1973-74 season when they faced them against the Boston Celtis and lost them 3-4. .

Cuban-American center Brook Lopez became the Bucks’ winning surprise factor scoring 33 points with seven rebounds and topping the list of the four Milwaukee team starters who have scored 20 or more goals.

Forward Khris Middleton with a double-double of 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists was also decisive in the victory.

Point guard Jrue Holiday was also decisive as game director, scoring another 25-point double-double and 13 assists, while forward Bobby Portis, who came out on the position of injured Antetokoumpo is came out with a great performance by contributing 22 other as many monumental.

Serbian goaltender Bogdan Bogdanovic took charge of leading the Hawks’ attack, but his 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, were not enough to avoid defeat, leaving the Atlanta team on the brink of the elimination.