Healthcare
Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2019-2026 | Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
The global Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing market is a detailed analysis of different parameters including profit margin, market size, shares, and growth rate. Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2018 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of +6% during 2019-2026.
The prominent key players
Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), bioMerieux (France), Bio-Rad (US), and Roche (Switzerland) etc.
Market segmentation by type
- Assays, Kits, & Reagents
- Instruments
- Services and Software
Market segmentation by application
- Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories
- Reference Laboratories
- Physician Offices
- Academic/Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Regions covered in this report
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries
It gives a broad elaboration on the global market by giving more focus on following key points:
Market trends, shares, segments, regional outlook, key-players, stakeholders
Latest integrated and innovative technologies and some standard operating procedures are also mentioned in the research report
Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing Market:
- Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing Market Overview
- Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing Market Forecast
The key questions answered in the report:
- What will be the market size and growth rate in the 2019 -2026 year?
- What are the key factors driving the global Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing market?
- What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
- Who are the key vendors in the global Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing market?
- What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
- Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing market?