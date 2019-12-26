Ways to Make Business form Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of automotive industry around the world drives the market growth

Increasing living standard of people in emerging economies which makes them to invest more in the construction and decorative homes appliances is another factor for the growth of this market

Increasing awareness between the relation of mass and fuel economy is another driver for the market growth

Growing demand for electric vehicles and continuous advancements in technology is a major driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rapid fluctuation in raw material price is expected to restrict the market growth

Limited supply of raw materials can also hamper the growth of this market

Increased usage of styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

By Source

Acrylonitrile

Butadiene

Styrene Monomers

By Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

By Additives

Glass

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Others

By Product Type

Opaque

Transparent

Coloured

By Application

Construction

Automotive

Marine

Furniture

Plumbing

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Trinseo has introduced a long-glass-fiber-reinforced acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS LGF) alloy which is an innovative lightweight plastic which can replace metal in semi-structural components and provides up to 30 percent weight savings The launch will help the company to increase its presence and customer base in the global ABS market

In August 2017, Athlone Extrusions Ltd was acquired by Swiss group Schweiter Technologies who are the privately independent thermoplastic sheet extruder and compounder. The acquisition will help the company in expanding their production capacity and improving their efficiency through technical innovation

Competitive Analysis:

Global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market are LG Chem, LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD., Trinseo, SeaGate Plastics,Inc., The Spiratex Company, Bixby International, UNITED PLASTIC COMPONENTS INC., INEOS, Plastic Extrusion Technologies, RTP Company, Preferred Plastics, Inc., Crafted Plastics Inc., Select Plastics, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, SABIC among others.

Research Methodology: Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

