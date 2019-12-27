Global Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2026

Global automated whole-breast ultrasound market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.

The automated whole-breast ultrasound market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019 -2026 for the market. All the studies performed to generate this automated whole-breast ultrasound report are based on large group sizes and also at global level. The data of research and analysis of the whole document are mapped in an actionable model, with strategic recommendations from the experts. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2017 while the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the automated whole-breast ultrasound market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights. This report splits the breakdown data by regions, type, companies, and applications.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated whole-breast ultrasound market are Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SonoCiné., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, SonoCiné announced the launch of their 3D whole breast multiplanar reconstruction software. The main aim of the launch is to improve the standard of the care in the women imaging. This new software provides three-dimensional viewing. It retains the transverse perspective of high resolution, adding the coronal and sagittal opinions

In September 2015, Symed L.L.C team in partnership with GE Healthcare announced the launch of their Automated Breast Ultrasound System – Invenia ABUS. This system offers new automated compression instruments for improved workflow and ergonomics, allowing full breast 3D quantities to be captured in less time than prior releases. It captures entire 3D quantities of the breast that are presented as coronal view slices at the workstation. The device is intended to be used in females with dense breast tissue as an adjunct to mammography for breast cancer screening

Competitive Analysis:

Global automated whole-breast ultrasound market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated whole-breast ultrasound market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of breast cancer will drive market growth

Growing aging population is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Increasing government initiative to support ABWU will also uplift the market growth

Rising awareness about early detection of breast cancer also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Complexity associated with the generation of false results by ultrasound screening also restricts the growth of this market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound Market

By End- User

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Center

By Equipment

Monitor

Arm with the Ultrasound Transducer

By Application

Pre-operative Evaluation

Screening

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Afric

