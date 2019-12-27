Global Autotransfusion Systems Market Forecasts 2019 to 2026: By Gen World Medical Devices; Haemonetics Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic & Others

Global autotransfusion systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 554.57 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations in technology of these systems, along with prevalence of population suffering from cardiovascular disorders.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autotransfusion systems market are BD; Beijing Zhongke; Braile Biomédica; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Gen World Medical Devices; Haemonetics Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic; SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG; Teleflex Incorporated; Zimmer Biomet; Advancis Surgical; B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Terumo Corporation announced the establishment of a distribution agreement for Fresnius SE & Co. KGaA’s “CATSmart Autotransfusion System” for the United States region. The product will be distributed by Terumo Corporation’s “Terumo Cardiovascular Group” and the agreement has been established for five years

In September 2012, University of Strathclyde situated in Glasgow, Scotland announced the development of an autotransfusion technology designed for open heart surgeries, this technology can help reduce the volume of blood loss in a number of open heart and traumatic surgeries. The technology has been licensed to Advancis Surgical, with the company expected to launch autotransfusion devices integrated with this technology in the regions where the CE mark is accepted

Global autotransfusion systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Segmentation: Global Autotransfusion Systems Market

By Type

(Products, Accessories),

Application

(Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, Others),

End-Use

(Hospitals, ASCs, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

High number of applicable surgical procedures carried out globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various functional and operational benefits associated with autotransfusion system is expected to drive the growth of this market

Lack in the availability of blood donors and donated blood volume globally can act as a market driver

High volume of transplantation-based procedures occurring globally; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding the high cost of these systems; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Growing awareness amongst the population regarding the risks associated with this system; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of this market

Various initiatives and programs organized by the authorities to promote blood donation globally also restricts the market growth

