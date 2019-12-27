Floor Coatings Market Key Company Profiles Explored in Latest Research – 3M Company, Apurva India Pvt. Ltd, Asian Paints Limited, Grand Polycoats, The Lubrizol Corporation, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, PPG Industries

The global Floor Coating Market accounted for US$ 2,175.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027.

New Intelligence Report on “Floor Coatings Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

Under the type segment, the epoxy segment accounted for the largest share in the global floor coating market. Epoxy coating is usually applied over concrete floors for providing a high-performance, durable, and smooth surface that can last for long and withstand heavy loads. Many industrial sites, commercial buildings, and warehouses rely on epoxy floors to maintain safe and clean conditions for workers, inventory, and equipment. Depending on the product being applied, one might need to apply the finisher coat and epoxy primer. The epoxy floor coating is known to resists oil stains and water and also creates a seamless surface that is known to last many years. The epoxy coating can be combined with colors and paints to mask off chips and cracks. The epoxy coating is known to provide a chemically resistant surface that is ideal for manufacturing plants.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005848

Strategic Insights

Strategic market initiatives such as merger and acquisition have positively impacted the growth of the global floor coating market. The recent development in the global floor coating market is listed below:

2018: PPG acquired ProCoatings which is a leading architectural paint and coatings wholesaler located in The Netherlands. This acquisition will provide PPG’s business with even greater opportunities to support the customers and strengthen the company’s presence in this market

The List of Companies –

3M Company

Apurva India Pvt. Ltd

Asian Paints Limited

Grand Polycoats

The Lubrizol Corporation

Maris Polymers S.A.

Michelman, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Direct Purchase @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005848/

Increasing Use of Floor Coating in Sports Complexes are Creating growth opportunities for the global Floor Coating Market

Floor coating systems used in indoor and outdoor sports arenas need the right combination of properties such as excellent point elasticity, skid resistance, surface elasticity, and rebound properties. They should also be extremely durable while displaying excellent optical characteristics and compatibility with commonly used coloring materials and additives. High-performance polyurethane floor coatings impart excellent elasticity and good grip to surfaces while allowing players to be agile and move skillfully on the court. Hence, it is a preferred material for coating floors in indoor sports halls; tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts; and wrestling and gymnastic halls. The rising expenditure to build sports complexes and arenas undertaken by government and private construction companies has led to the development of numerous sports facilities in urban as well as suburban areas.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Floor Coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Floor Coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Floor Coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Floor Coatings market in these regions.

Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005848

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/