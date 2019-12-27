North America Aquaculture Market 2019: Key Manufacturers (Farallon Aquaculture Group, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, Selonda Aquaculture SA, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Thai Union Group PCL)

The North America Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 6,432.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,685.1 Mn by 2027.

The US is dominating the North America aquaculture market, followed by Canada. The demand for aquaculture is growing in the US, owing to increased consumer awareness related to health benefits associated with the seafood. Aquaculture has high protein content due to which it is gaining more acceptance by a larger customer base. The shift in consumer lifestyle along with inclination towards healthy food products, is also expected the growth of the market across the US. The manufacturers in the region are focusing more towards innovation and development to boost the growth of North America aquaculture market.

The North America Aquaculture market research report provides an in-depth analysis of chemical industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Rising consumption of seafood

Seafood, specifically fish is the part of traditional food in many regions. Also, fish is largely consumed owing to its nutritional benefits and several health benefits. It is regarded as a good source of fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, protein, and essential micronutrients. High disposable income and spending power of consumer has improved their spending on animal proteins such as seafood as compared to other food categories. Also, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has predicted that fish consumption by a human is expected to increase by 50% in the coming 15 years. As per the data provided by the National Marine Fisheries Service, the per capita seafood consumption in the US raised by 1.1 pounds to 16 pounds in 2017. The seafood consumption rate in the US has reached the 16-pound mark for the first time in almost the last ten years. The growing seafood demand and per capita seafood consumption is reflective of aquaculture industry growth in the US. Thus the rising demand for seafood is fuelling the growth of the North America Aquaculture market.

Top Key Companies

• Bakkafrost

• Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc

• Cermaq Group AS

• Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

• Farallon Aquaculture Group

• Lerøy

• Mowi ASA

• Selonda Aquaculture SA

• Stolt-Nielsen Limited

• Thai Union Group PCL

Global North America Aquaculture market report categorizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, Geographical Regions, types, applications. The North America Aquaculture Market Reports provides data on patterns and improvements, and target business segments and resources, limits and improvements. North America Aquaculture report also provides market forecast information, according to the history of this industry, the future of the industry faces what situation, growth or failure.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. North America Aquaculture Market Landscape

5. North America Aquaculture Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. North America Aquaculture Market – Global Market Analysis

7. North America Aquaculture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Material Type

8. North America Aquaculture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

9. North America Aquaculture Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. North America Aquaculture Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

