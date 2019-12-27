Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Overview by Size, Value, Prominent Players, Growth, Major Drivers, Future Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market accounted to US$ 39,026.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 22,096.9 Mn by 2025.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders & hearing disorders, increasing technological advancements & new product launches and large pool of geriatric population are the major factors that anticipated to propel the growth for the active implantable medical devices market in the forecast period. However, the high cost of products and procedures and high rate of product recalls is expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth at certain extent.

Global active implantable medical devices market segmented into by product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, neurostimulators, implantable hearing devices, ventricular assist devices and implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is further bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators. On the basis of end user, the active implantable medical devices market classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

The high market growth is anticipated on account of the rising global geriatric population. The risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with increase in age, in both male and females. Increasing age makes the blood vessels less flexible and reduction in blood flow. Thus, the risk of heart disease is high in elder population. According to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, average age at the first heart attack is 65.6 years for males and 72.0 years for females. It also mentioned that annual incidence of heart attack in the US is 720,000 new attacks and 335,000 recurrent attacks. Similarly, rising prevalence of the neurological disorders in the geriatric population is expected to serve as a high impact rendering driver for the active implantable medical devices market over the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2018, 5.7 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s dementia of which 5.5 million are people with age 65 and older. Furthermore, the United Nations in 2017, estimated 962 million people are aged 60 or over across the globe and is increasing by 3% every year. It also stated that the elder population with 60 and more age worldwide is projected to be 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050, and could rise to 3.1 billion in 2100. Hence, the increasing global geriatric population is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

