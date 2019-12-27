The electronic toll collection systems market is anticipated to reach US $9.1 billion by 2027 from US$ 5.3 billion in 2018 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period

According to a new market research study titled, “Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market To 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings, and Technology Used”. The global market accounted for US$ 5.2 billion in 2017 and is also estimated to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2027 thereby registering a CAGR growth rate of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights the key trends prevalent in the global electronic toll collection systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The European Union’s EETS (European Electronic Toll Collection Service) regulation and guidelines for effective implementation of electronic toll collection systems and seamless transit transaction collection have resulted in Europe’s leading market share in the global electronic toll collections system. Further, the strong economic background along with coupled with government support has also facilitated the early adoption of electronic toll collection systems for reducing the congestion across toll plazas and gateways. Also, the growing emphasis towards reducing vehicle pollution and the popularity of intelligent transportation services are projected to drive the market growth of electronic toll systems in the region.

Some of the leading players that are currently present in the market are Kapsch Group, SkyToll, a. s., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. Conduent Inc., and Thales Group among other market players.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 14

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 16

3. ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE 18

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 18

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 19

3.2.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market – By Offerings 20

3.2.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market – By Technology Used 20

3.2.3 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market – By Geography 21

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 22

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 22

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 24

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 26

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 28

3.3.5 South & Central America – PEST Analysis 30

4. ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 32

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 32

4.1.1 Long term economic and safety benefits 32

4.1.2 Increase in demand for interoperable electronic tolling systems 32

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 33

4.2.1 Possibility of leakage and high CapEx & OpEx costs 33

4.2.2 Lack of standardization and evaluation metrics for ETC systems 34

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 34

4.3.1 Potential surge in demand for effective traffic management at toll plaza in emerging economies 34

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 34

4.4.1 Investment in mobile and satellites based GPS systems 34

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 35

5. ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 36

5.1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET OVERVIEW 36

5.2 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 37

