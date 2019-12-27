Beer Market 2019 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, Birra Menabrea, BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH, Budweiser Budvar, N.C. , Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Chimay Brewery, Heineken N.V., Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei GmbH

The reports cover key developments in the Beer Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from beer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Beer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Beer market.

Top Key Players:- Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD), Anheuser-Busch InBev , ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, Birra Menabrea, BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH, Budweiser Budvar, N.C. , Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Chimay Brewery, Heineken N.V., Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei GmbH

The report aims to provide an overview of the beer market with detailed market segmentation by category, type, packaging, production and geography. The global beer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading beer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The beer market is driven by an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages and rise in disposable income in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the development of flavored beer products by the companies operating in the market further propels the growth of the market. Presently, beer markets are opening up with an end goal to target more clients. Nevertheless, the beer industry offers numerous growth opportunities in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material and higher excise duties and taxations on imported of the beer are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:- Beer Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Category (Standard beer, Premium beer, Specialty beer); Type (Lager, Ale, Stout and Porter, Malt, Others); Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, Others); Production (Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, Craft Brewery, Others) and Geography

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink consumed globally. It is mainly composed of 4% to 6% liquor, and the primary elements include lager incorporate water, starch source, yeast, and flavors. Most of the beer products are sold in glass jars and metal cans. Beer reduces the danger of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Conversely, over-consumption of beer leads to liver damage and sicknesses. Globally, Europe is the second biggest beer manufacturer.

The report analyzes factors affecting the beer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the beer market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Beer Market Landscape Beer Market – Key Market Dynamics Beer Market – Global Market Analysis Beer Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Beer Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Beer Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Beer Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Beer Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

