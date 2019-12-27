Why Global Acrylic Monomers Market is important. Understand Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Acrylic Monomers Market, By Product (Butyl Acrylate Monomer, Methyl Acrylate Monomer, 2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomer, Ethyl Acrylate Monomer), Type (Acrylamide & Meth Acrylamide, Acrylate, Acrylic Acids & Salts, Acrylonitrile, Bisphenol Acrylics and Methacrylate), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Plastics, Printing Inks, others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Acrylic Monomers Market

The Global Acrylic Monomers Market is expected to reach USD 11,124 million by 2025, from USD 7,012 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Acrylic Monomers Market

Acrylate monomers are the esters which comprises of vinyl group and have a different range of applications such as coatings, paints, plastics, adhesives & sealants, printing inks and textiles. Acrylate monomers are generated by direct esterification of polyol or alcohol. This esterification is done with methacrylic acid or acrylic acid. The important application of acrylate monomers is in the paints and coating industry. Better durability and UV resistance, high flexibility and gloss are the major properties of acrylates that influence their consumption. Some acrylate monomers have a different functional group attached to the carbon atom and relates to the type of functional group they are diversified as butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate monomers.

In 2017, Dow chemical company signed an agreement for coatings and silicones market in Saudi Arabia, where it was beneficial in expansion of economic diversification and advanced manufacturing development plan.

In 2013, Dow chemical company had established a plant related to acrylic monomer at Middle East region.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of acrylic monomers in hygienic products, detergents and waste water treatment chemicals.

Utilization of acrylate monomers for the improvement of operational efficiency for water based coatings.

Major revenue contributor in the field of paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants industry.

Market Restraint:

Lower load capacities, which leads to lack of resistance in temperature and salts.

In European chemical industry, the demand of butyl acrylate monomers decreased due to some unpredictable reasons.

Segmentation: Global Acrylic Monomers Market

By Product

Butyl Acrylate Monomer

Methyl Acrylate Monomer

2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomer

Ethyl Acrylate Monomer

By Type

Acrylamide & Meth Acrylamide

Acrylate

Acrylic Acids & Salts

Acrylonitrile, Bisphenol Acrylics and Methacrylate

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Printing Inks

others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape: Global Acrylic Monomers Market

The global acrylate monomers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global acrylate monomers market shares of global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Governments across the globe are investing significantly in the development of pipeline infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China and Brazil. In 2018, BASF Petronas expanded its market in Kuantan, Malaysia with a wide range production of acrylic acid and butyl acrylate.

Key Market Competitors: Global Acrylic Monomers Market

The key players operating in the global acrylate monomers market are –

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsubishi chemical holdings corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co.

The other players in the market are New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, LG Chem, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Rohm and haas, Formosa Plastics Corporation. , Kailash Company., Saudi Acrylic Monomer Company Limited, Methacrylate Producers Association, Methacrylate Producers Association, Petrochem Middle East India Private Limited, United Ink & Varnish Company Private Limited, Premier Pigments and Chemicals. D.R. Dyechem India Private Limited , Modern Industrial Plastics among other.

Research Methodology: Global Acrylic Monomers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global acrylate monomers market.

Analyze and forecast elastomeric foam market on the basis of product, type and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product, type and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

