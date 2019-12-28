Sci-Tech
Innovative trends by Out of band Authentication market 2019 Overwhelming Transformation and Growth in 2026: Net Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, Gemalto NV, Secur Envoy.
Out of band Authentication Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2019 To 2026
Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents fraud and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies theft in online banking.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
- CA Technologies
- Censor Net Ltd.
- Deepnet Security
- Early Warning Services
- Gemalto NV
- SecurEnvoy Ltd
In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Out of band Authentication Market.
By Solution Type
- Hardware OOB authentication
- Phone-based OOB authentication
By End User
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- Payment Card Industry
- Government
- Healthcare
- Others
Major Factors of Out of band Authentication Market:
- Global Out of band Authentication Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Out of band Authentication Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Market Forecast
