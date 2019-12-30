Global Structural Core Materials Market BASF SE, Corelite, Evonik Industries AG, Plascore, SABIC

The Global Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025, from USD 1.51 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Ceramic structural core materials are manufactured by mixing two or more materials that have unique properties. Sandwich panels and laminates are two categories in which these materials are categorized. Core is a layer that is spared yet is firmly loaded up with material between two faces in structural composite. The center keeps up the thin skin or faces in their separate positions by maintaining a strategic distance from them from collapsing or impacting outward or internal. The solidness of basic composite depends on the thickness of the utilized center. The materials which can be consolidated into basic center are carbon, aluminum, and paper. Ceramic structural core material is broadly used in constructions, public infrastructure, automotive, corrosion resistance industry and other. According to the European Builders Confederation.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from wind energy industry

High use of composites in the aerospace industry

Growing demand of PET foam

Market Restraint:

Uncertainty in the renewal of production tax credit

Highly capital-intensive market

Segmentation: Global Structural Core Materials Market

By Outer Skin Type

GFRP

CFRP

NFRP

Other

By Type

Foam PVC Foam PET Foam SAN Foam Others Polystyrene (PS) Polymethacrylimide (PMI) Polyetherimide (PEI) Polyurethane (PU) Honeycomb Aluminum Aramid Thermoplastic Paper Balsa



By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Marine

Transportation

Construction

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Structural Core Materials market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Structural Core Materials market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Structural Core Materials players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Structural Core Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Structural Core Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

