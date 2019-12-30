Styrene Butadiene Latex Market and Companies like Trinseo; BASF SE; Dow; Asahi Kasei Corporation; synthomer plc; LG Chem; OMNOVA Solutions

Global styrene butadiene latex market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 9.38 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Styrene Butadiene Latex Market report mainly has elite information that is manually designed by research specialists to comprehend the market quickly. This global market report is produced based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the investigation incorporates recorded information of five earlier years relating to organization profiles of key players/makers in the business. Businesses can accomplish practical and enduring results with this report which are driven by accurate and timely research

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Trinseo; BASF SE; Dow; Asahi Kasei Corporation; synthomer plc; LG Chem; OMNOVA Solutions Inc.; The Synthetic Latex Company (Pty) Ltd; ZEON CORPORATION; Mallard Creek Polymers; Textile Rubber & Chemical Company Inc.; NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd.; U.S. Adhesives, Inc.; The Euclid Chemical Company; LANXESS; KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL; ARLANXEO; Rishiroop Ltd.; HANSOLCHEMICAL; Jubilant; Reliance Industries Limited and SRI Impex Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Styrene butadiene latex is a synthetic polymers produced from styrene and butadiene with the process of emulsion polymerization. It is similar to styrene butadiene rubber in the production process and the raw materials utilized in its production, but the product differs from rubber that it has greater density, resulting in greater strength to the compound as compared to rubbers. This also means that it retains its original shape quite easily even after being stretched.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand from the automotive and construction industry which subsequently give rise to adhesives; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements of technologies in the paper products market is expected to bode well for the styrene butadiene latex market

Increasing initiatives undertaken by various manufacturers to invest heavily in R&D to implement innovative manufacturing methods of the product is expected to bode well for the growth of the market

Increasing demand for carpet and fiber products is also expected to bode well for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the high costs associated with the feedstock and their vulnerable pricing in the market is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Environmental concerns related to paper products amid deforestation activities are factors reducing the adoption of the product

Segmentation: Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market

By Type

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

By Butadiene Content

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Foams & Mattresses

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Trinseo announced that they had agreed to acquire the latex production operations of The Dow Chemical Company and their associated infrastructure situated at Rheinmunster, Germany. This acquisition will help in directly affecting the capabilities of latex binders operations of Trinseo while improving the technologies associated with the production and advancements of the product

In February 2018, synthomer plc announced that they had completed the acquisition of BASF SE’s SBR (styrene butadiene rubber) business for the Austrian region. The product is produced with specific applications in the paper industry as well as the packaging market. This acquisition will help in greater revenue opportunities for synthomer plc especially for the European region

Critical questions addressed by the report

* What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

* How will the global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market develop in the mid to long term?

* Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?

* How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?

* What are the current and future opportunities in the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market?

* Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

* Which region will lead the global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market in terms of growth?

Styrene Butadiene Latex market report aids in understanding the crucial product segments and their perspective. Initial graphics and exemplified that a SWOT evaluation of large sections supplied from the Styrene Butadiene Latex industry. Even the Styrene Butadiene Latex economy provides pin line evaluation of changing competition dynamics and retains you facing opponents. This report provides a more rapid standpoint on various driving facets or controlling Styrene Butadiene Latex promote advantage. This worldwide Styrene Butadiene Latex report provides a pinpoint test for shifting dynamics that are competitive.

