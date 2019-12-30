Styrene Market and Companies like Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Total, Dow, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NOVA Chemicals

Global styrene market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Total, Dow, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NOVA Chemicals, Bayer CropScience Limited, Ashland, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Trinseo, Covestro AG, Synthos, Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., BASF SE, Versalis., Styrolution, LG Chem, Alibaba.com., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Perlite Construction Co and others

Styrene is an oily colourless liquid, organic compound which is also known as vinyl benzene, ethenylbenzene and phenylethene. It evaporates effortlessly and has a sweet smell. Styrene occurs naturally in small scale in a variety of foods and plants and coal tar. Different types of styrene products such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and polystyrene (PS) are used for several applications such as packaging, automotive, construction and consumer goods.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for general-purpose and high-impact polystyrene from Asia-Pacific is fuelling the market growth

Growing packaging and construction industries which lead to increase demand for infrastructure facilities and consumer goods is a driver for this market

Consumption of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene from U.S. and Canadian construction industry is driving the growth of the market

High energy efficiency standards are driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Less demands from developing countries and less supply from POSM facilities is a restraint for this market

Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil prices is restraining the market growth

Environment and health concerns due to the use of styrene is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Styrene Market

By End User

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

By Product Type

Polystyrene (PS)

Expanded polystyrene (EPS)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Clariant has declared the successful execution of its StyroMax UL3 ethylbenzene dehydrogenation catalyst at the styrene monomer production facility of Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co. The productivity of styrene monomer reached 120% of designed capacity within 3 months of start-up. The successful performance of StyroMax UL3 ethylbenzene dehydrogenation catalyst helped the company to achieve nameplate capacity much more quick as compared to other catalyst

In May 2018, Shell Nanhai B.V. and China National Offshore Oil Corporation announces their official start-up of the second ethylene cracker at their Nanhai petrochemicals complex in Huizhou, China. These units were build by CNOOC owned and operated by the current joint venture of CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Company (CSPC). It will consist of styrene monomer and propylene oxide (SMPO) plant, probably largest in China. This project extension will demonstrate superior framework between CNOOC’s engineering, construction and management capabilities, and Shell’s advanced technologies in chemicals

