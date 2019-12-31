Air Fryers & Deep Fryers Market 2019 Analysis, Trend and Research Technology Outlook 2025

The global Air Fryers and Deep Fryers market size was estimated at USD 502.2 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Rising disposable income and living standards coupled with growing domestic and international tourism has resulted in an increased demand for on-the-go fast food, positively impacting product demand. E-commerce retail channel is expected to play a very important role as a significant portion of market revenue is expected to be generated through this channel.

Deep fryers are used for cooking fast food and making food crispier. The appliance consists of various components including a basket that is used to lower and raise the food into the oil for cooking. With various technological advancements being made, an automatic device to raise the food is now featured in various fryers. In addition, a timer, an audible alarm, and various other components have been added to the appliance. These factors have contributed to an increased awareness and demand for automatic fryers.

T-FAL

Presto

WARING

Cuisinart （Conair Corporation）

HENNY PENNY

Philips

SharkNinja Operating

Hamilton Beach Brands

NuWave

Tristar Products

Gourmia

Chefman

DeLonghi

Bella

Bayou Classic

sensio

Maxi-Matic

E-Ware

Breville

Aroma

FRYMASTER

Oster

Adcraft

By Type

2L-5L

5L-8L

8L-14L

Over 14L

By Application

Household

Commercial

On the basis of geographical areas, the report highlights ratio, capacity, production, revenue, and consumption. Historical data available in the report supports the market development on national, regional and international levels. For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise major players, demand, the price is presented from 2014 to 2025, covering: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa.

Critical Questions Answered by the Report:

Where will all the developments take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the upcoming trends in the Air Fryers & Deep Fryers market?

What are the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and business expansion activities, in the Air Fryers & Deep Fryers market.?

How major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influence the growth of the Air Fryers & Deep Fryers market?

What are the key roles of major players in the Air Fryers & Deep Fryers market?

Moreover, the report deals with the region-wise industrial environment, regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and raw material resources. The report evaluates sales revenue, industry size, past, present, and future market trends. The demand & supply statistics, classification, value chain structure, and manufacturing processes are explained in detail.

