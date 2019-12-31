Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) Market Value with Status and Outlook 2019

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), also known as poly (ethylene-vinyl acetate) (PEVA), is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.

Broadly speaking, there are three different types of EVA copolymer, which differ in the vinyl acetate (VA) content and the way the materials are used.

The EVA copolymer which is based on a low proportion of VA (approximately up to 4%) may be referred to as vinyl acetate modified polyethylene. It is a copolymer and is processed as a thermoplastics material – just like low density polyethylene. It has some of the properties of a low density polyethylene but increased gloss (useful for film), softness and flexibility. The material is generally considered non-toxic.

The EVA copolymer which is based on a medium proportion of VA (approximately 4 to 30%) is referred to as thermoplastic ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer and is a thermoplastic elastomer material. It is not vulcanized but has some of the properties of a rubber or of plasticized polyvinyl chloride particularly at the higher end of the range. Both filled and unfilled EVA materials have good low temperature properties and are tough. The materials with approximately 11% VA are used as hot melt adhesives.

The EVA copolymer which is based on a high proportion of VA (greater than 60%) is referred to as ethylene-vinyl acetate rubber.

EVA is an elastomeric polymer that produces materials which are “rubber-like” in softness and flexibility. The material has good clarity and gloss, low-temperature toughness, stress-crack resistance, hot-melt adhesive waterproof properties, and resistance to UV radiation. EVA has a distinctive vinegar-like odor and is competitive with rubber and vinyl polymer products in many electrical applications.

The global ethylene vinyl acetate market is projected to be worth USD 9.71 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 3.5% between 2015 and 2020.

DuPont

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell

Formosa Plastics

Braskem

Westlake

TPI Polene

Hanwha Chemical

Versalis

Dow

LG Chem

Celanese

Total Refining & Chemicals

USI

SamsungTotal

Tosoh

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Sumitomo Chemical

Arkema

NUC Corperation

By Type

Very Low EVA

Low EVA

Mid EVA

High EVA

By Application

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Blending Materials

Others

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise major players, demand, the price is presented from 2014 to 2025, covering: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa.

The report evaluates sales revenue, industry size, past, present, and future market trends. The demand & supply statistics, classification, value chain structure, and manufacturing processes are explained in detail.

