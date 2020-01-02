BusinessIndustry
Diamond Wire Market Expected to Reach 9620 Mn USD by 2025| Top Manufacturers (Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material)
Global Diamond Wire market is valued at 650 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2018-2025.
Demand wire is one of the new inventions of Diamond cutting. A diamond wire includes micron-sized particles like diamond beads or grains adhered to a solid core wire. These diamond beads or grains have totally different shapes and sizes like cylindrical beads and cone-shaped beads, depending on their various applications. Diamond wire is employed as an abrasive cutting tool for many hard-material-cutting applications together with slicing, bricking, cropping, squaring, and cutting.
Report Consultant has devised a new report titled “Global Diamond Wire market” considering the forecast period 2025 into their study and offers an in-depth vision into the key drivers, restraints and futuristic opportunities. Latest technological advancements and edge-cutting competitive landscape have also been identified as they form the most important pillars for understanding the current state of the market.
Key Players of Diamond Wire Market:
- Asahi Diamond
- Nakamura Choukou
- Diamond Pauber
- SCHMID
- Metron
- DIAT New Material
- Noritake
- Nanjing Sanchao
- L.M.T.
- Sino-Crystal Diamond
- Henan Yicheng
- Zhejiang Ruiyi
- Tony Tech
- READ
- ILJIN Diamond
- Logomatic
Diamond Wire Market Segmentation: the global segmented on the basis of region, product, and application.
Regional Analysis: The market is spread all over the world like North America ( United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Product Analysis: Electroplated Diamond Wire, Resin Diamond Wire
Application: Solar Silicon Cutting, LED Sapphire Cutting, Other
Diamond Wire Market Year wise Consideration:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This Diamond Wire Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of
- Key market segments and sub-segments
- Evolving market trends and dynamics
- Changing supply and demand scenarios
- Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting
- Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Diamond Wire Market Overview
Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers
Chapter 3. Sales and revenue by regions
Chapter 4. Sales and Revenue by Type
Chapter 5. Diamond Wire Market Sales and revenue by Application
Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data
Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers
Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 10. Diamond Wire Market effective factors Analysis
Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast
