ERP Software Market to have Tremendous Growth over Period 2019-2027| Leading Players SAP, Oracle, Sage, Infor, Microsoft, Epicor, Kronos, Concur (SAP), IBM, Totvs, UNIT4, YonYou

ERP Software enables organizations to manage and automate business processes. The functionality of the ERP system evolved from back-office activities to business process integration. ERP software has been widely used in back-office operations such as order management, inventory management production, and accounting. The ERP software system consists of several software modules, each of which includes inventory management, material purchasing, finance, marketing, HR and accounting. This module can be customized to meet the needs of your organization. ERP software systems can be deployed in cloud-based or pre-built software. The integration of organizational activities and resource management are some of the main tasks of the ERP system.

ERP Software market Leading Players:

SAP, Oracle, Sage, Infor, Microsoft, Epicor, Kronos, Concur (SAP), IBM, Totvs, UNIT4, YonYou, NetSuite, Kingdee, Workday, Cornerstone, Digiwin

ERP Software market Segment:

Function Type: Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Finance and Other Functions.

Deployment: Cloud Deployment and On-Premise Deployment

Application: Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Government Utilities, Manufacturing and Services, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Healthcare, Retail

