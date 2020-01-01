Intelligent Personal Assistant Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2027 with Apple, Google LLC, IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft

Report Consultant’s analysts forecast the global intelligent personal assistant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +36.7%.

“An intelligent personal assistant is a system with artificial intelligence (AI) that imitates human interaction in order to carry out particular tasks. This system is being increasingly used due to machine learning along with other advancements made in AI technologies. Intelligent personal assistants have a large capacity to learn, reason and understand which are the three essential components required to emulate the problem-solving abilities of a customer service agent. They offer user interface with personal computers through various platforms which include SMS, messenger, internet coupled with others.”

Top Key Players Covered in Intelligent Personal Assistant Market:

Apple,

Google LLC,

IBM Corporation,

Oracle Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation

Increasing expansions of technological platforms are and will drive the progress of global Intelligent Personal Assistant market. The global research report has been interspersed with effective infographics whenever required in the report such as tables, charts, graphs, and pictures. Leading key players are been profiled across the global regions like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Europe based on productivity. With the help of this informative report, various readers can make well-informed business decisions in businesses.

Type Outlook of Intelligent Personal Assistant Market:

Speech Recognition,

Test-to-Speech Recognition

Service Outlook of Intelligent Personal Assistant Market:

Customer Service,

Marketing Assistant

Application Outlook of Intelligent Personal Assistant Market:

BFSI,

Automotive,

IT & Telecom,

Retail,

Healthcare,

Education

End-Use Outlook of Intelligent Personal Assistant Market:

Small and Medium Enterprise,

Large Enterprise,

Individual User

According to the research report, the global intelligent personal Assistant market has gained significant momentum over the recent past. The accumulative recognition, the increasing demand and the growing necessity for this market’s products are revealed in the study. Along with this, the features functioning their acceptance among consumers are also mentioned in this report study. This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall scenario in the global market.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2027

