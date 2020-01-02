BusinessGeneral NewsSci-Tech

Digital Wealth Management Market Will Make Great Impact By Top Key Players: Broadridge Investment Management Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FundCount, SoftTarget Inc, Broadridge Investment Management Solutions,SimCorp Inc

Global Digital Wealth Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +15% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Digital Wealth Management Market

Digital Wealth Management denotes one of the new Fintech financial services platforms, including robo-advisors, that use algorithms based on consumers’ data and risk preferences to provide digital services, including investment and financial advice, directly to consumers. Digital wealth management platforms provide services including portfolio selection, asset allocation, banking and account aggregation, and online risk assessments.

The global Digital Wealth Management Market include increasing demand for fast and convenient way to do transaction especially in transport sector and retail sector has helped in enhancing the counter sales process thereby increasing the number of digital transactions. Wealth Management is an abnormal state proficient administration that consolidates money related and speculation guidance, bookkeeping and expense administrations, retirement arranging, and legitimate or domain getting ready for one set charge.

Top Key Players:

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • FundCount
  • SoftTarget Inc
  • SimCorp Inc
  • QED Financial System
  • eFront Financial Solutions
  • Broadridge Investment Management Solutions
  • ProTrak International
  • SunGard Financials
  • CreditPoint Software

Furthermore, the major tools used for improving the outcome of the businesses. For the strong and stable business outlook, different parameters have been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-pacific, Europe and India.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in Digital Wealth Management market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Digital Wealth Management Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the Digital Wealth Management market

The Global Digital Wealth Management Market has been analyzed through industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. The notable feature of this research report is, it offers proper insights into the businesses by explaining drivers, restraints, and opportunities in front of the businesses.

Close