Biosimulation Market 2020-2027; In-depth Analysis by Leading Players: Simulations Plus, Certara USA, Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Rosa & Co., LLC, Genedata AG

Biosimulation is a mathematical simulation of biological process in which computer aided programs are used for the simulation of biological processes and systems. It is also known as model-based drug development that has ability to make data-driven decisions at all stages of drug development through a quantitative framework. Biosimulation is a promising technology that especially used in pharmaceutical research to improve the drug discovery and development cycle of a drug.

The growth of the biosimulation technology can be attributed to the increasing focuses on advanced drugs development. Additionally, the increasing healthcare spending and improved simulation techniques are also helps to upsurge the growth of the market. Moreover, the increased accuracy of prediction before an actual trial and increasing healthcare expenditure along with technological advancements are likely to add novel opportunities for the global biosimulation market in the forecast period.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001203/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Simulations Plus

2. Certara USA, Inc.

3. Schrödinger, LLC

4. Dassault Systèmes

5. Rosa & Co., LLC

6. Genedata AG

7. Leadscope, Inc.

8. Evidera

9. Advanced Chemistry Development

On the basis of product the market is segmented into software and services. The application market is segmented into drug discovery, drug development and others. Based on the end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutions and others.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the biosimulation market in the global arena due to the increasing growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the growing adoption of biosimulation software by regulatory bodies in the region. The Asia-Pacific region anticipated to show a significant growth rate due to the increasing demand for advanced computer technologies in the biosimulation market over the next five years.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Biosimulation Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Biosimulation Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Biosimulation Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Biosimulation Market –Analysis 63

6. Biosimulation Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Biosimulation Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Biosimulation Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Biosimulation Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Biosimulation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Biosimulation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Biosimulation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Biosimulation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Biosimulation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Biosimulation Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Biosimulation Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001203/