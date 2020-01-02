Bone Scan Market :- Carestream Health, Inc. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd. Hologic, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd. Siemens

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Bone Scan Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Bone Scan Market”.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

A bone scan is a test of nuclear medicine that is mostly used to diagnose bone diseases such as arthritis and bone cancer. It includes an injection of radioactive material and a bone scan. Radioactive material or tracer is injected into a vein, and after that, the material, the radiologist performs a bone scan. The radiologist may perform the bone scan in phases depending upon the condition, such as the presence of bone disease or cancer.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Bone Scan Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in bone scan market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The bone scan market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in bone scan market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



The bone scan market is segmented on the basis of product, application and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as radiopharmaceuticals and imaging devices. Further, On the basis of imaging devices the market is categorized as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT) and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as fractures, arthritis, Paget’s disease of bone, cancer originating in bone and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

MARKET PLAYERS



The report covers key developments in the in bone scan market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from in bone scan market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for in bone scan market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Bone Scan market.

The report also includes the profiles of key in bone scan market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Carestream Health, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens

Toshiba Corporation

