Linear Actuators Market Key Players, Insights and Demand Growth 2020 to 2026

A linear actuator is an actuator that creates motion in a straight line, in contrast to the circular motion of a conventional electric motor. Linear actuators are used in machine tools and industrial machinery, in computer peripherals such as disk drives and printers, in valves and dampers, and in many other places where linear motion is required. Hydraulic or pneumatic cylinders inherently produce linear motion.

The Global Linear Actuators Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Linear Actuators Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Linear Actuators Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global Linear Actuators market is valued at 8096.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 10690 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Major Players in Linear Actuators market are:

Parker, Emerson, LINAK, THK, ABB, Flowserve, SKF, IAI, Belimo, Honeywell, Auma, Rotork, Tsubakimoto Chain, Kollmorgen, and Other.

Most important types of Linear Actuators covered in this report are:

Pneumatic

Electric

Hydraulic

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Linear Actuators market covered in this report are:

Oil & Gas

General Industries

Chemical

Power

Other

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Linear Actuators market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Linear Actuators manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Parker, Emerson, LINAK, THK, ABB, accounting for 20.09 percent revenue market share in 2018.

