Cardiotocograph (CTG) Market Global Growth Report 2020 To 2026 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Edan Instruments, BIOLIGHT, ArjoHuntleigh

Cardiotocography (CTG), also known as Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM), which can monitor both the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions. This method provides a paper recording of the fetal heart rate and the uterine contractions, but prevents the mother from leaving the hospital bed and restricts general movement.

The global Cardiotocograph (CTG) market is valued at 322.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 449 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Major Players in Cardiotocograph (CTG) market are:

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Edan Instruments, BIOLIGHT, ArjoHuntleigh, Contec Medical Systems, Sunray Medical Apparatus, Bionet, Luckcome, Medgyn Products, BRAEL-Medical Equipment, Medical ECONET, and Other.

Most important types of Cardiotocograph (CTG) covered in this report are:

Traditional CTG

Intelligent CTG

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Cardiotocograph (CTG) market covered in this report are:

Hospital

Clinical

Home

Other

The classification of Cardiotocograph (CTG) includes Traditional CTG and Intelligent CTG, and the proportion of Traditional CTG in 2018 is about 96.34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2014 to 2018.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Cardiotocograph (CTG) market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

