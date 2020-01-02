Ion Exchange Resins Market Global Demand, Size, Shares, Supply and Key Players 2020 to 2026

Ion-exchange Resin is an insoluble matrix (or support structure) normally in the form of small beads (0.5-1 mm diameter), usually whitish or yellowish, fabricated from an organic polymer substrate. The beads are typically porous, providing a high surface area. The trapping of ions occurs with concomitant releasing of other ions; thus the process is called ion-exchange. There are multiple types of ion-exchange resin. Most commercial resins are made of polystyrene sulfonate.

The global Ion Exchange Resins market is valued at 3388.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 5049.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Major Players in Ion Exchange Resins market are:

DowDuPont, Purolite, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical, ResinTech, Samyang Corp, Finex Oy, Aldex Chemical Company, Thermax Chemicals, Hebi Higer Chemical, Ningbo Zhengguang, Suqing Group, Jiangsu Success, Shandong Bluestar Dongda Chemical, Suzhou Bojie Resin, Jiangsu Linhai Resin, Sunresin, Felite Resin Technology, Anhui Wandong Chemical, Dongyang Mingzhu, Xian Dianli, Anhui Sanxing Resin, KaiRui Chemical, Bengbu Dongli Chemical, Shanghai Huazhen, Pure Resin, Tianjin Nankai Hecheng, and Other.

Most important types of Ion Exchange Resins covered in this report are:

Anion Exchange Resin

Cation Exchange Resin

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Ion Exchange Resins market covered in this report are:

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Other

With ion exchange resin production increasing in China and Asia regions. the low-end ion exchange resin products supply has exceeded demand already. There are still many companies considering entering this market.But the high-end market is still dominated by the top four companies.Therefore, the Chinese ion exchange resin market will be more dispersed.Especially in the low-end product market.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Ion Exchange Resins market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

