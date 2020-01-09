Oleochemicals Market 2020 Analysis and Industry Outlook 2026

The global oleochemicals market is currently witnessing healthy growth. Oleochemicals are organic compounds derived from the hydrolysis of natural vegetable oil, such as soybean, sunflower, corn; and animal fats, such as rendered fats, tallow, lard and fish. Currently, fatty acids, glycerine, methyl esters and fatty alcohols are the most common types of oleochemicals available in the market. They exhibit low toxicity, are biodegradable, environment-friendly and are rapidly replacing traditionally used petrochemicals. In addition to this, oleochemicals find extensive application in the production of biodiesel, bioplastics, green solvents, while acting as an intermediary in the pharmaceutical, rubber, paint and lubricant industries.

The increasing demand for biodiesel, along with the rapid growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of oleochemicals by chemical manufacturers for the production of bio-surfactants, bio-lubricants and biopolymers, as sustainable alternatives to petrochemicals, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, there is an increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics, baby care products, soaps and food additives. For instance, oil-based oleochemicals are combined with caustic soda, sodium, fragrances and preservatives to manufacture organic soaps. Rapid industrialization across the globe is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Oleochemicals are utilized as softening, polishing and vulcanizing agents for rubber products, and in the production of industrial lubricants, hydraulic fluids and base oils. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) to utilize metabolic engineering strategies for the production of oleochemicals using renewable and sustainable feedstocks, are projected to drive the market further. MIR Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Type:

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Glycerine

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid Flakes Pellets Beads Others



Breakup by Application:

Soaps and Detergents

Plastics

Paper

Lubricants

Rubber

Coatings and Resins

Personal Care Products

Others

Breakup by Feedstock:

Palm

Soy

Rapeseed

Sunflower

Tallow

Palm Kernel

Coconut

Others

Breakup by Region

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries, Evyap Oleo, Godrej & Boyce, Kao Corporation, KLK Oleo, Myriant, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble Company, PTT Global Chemical Public Company, TerraVia Holding Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oleochemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global oleochemicals industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global oleochemicals industry?

What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

