Industry
Oleochemicals Market 2020 Analysis and Industry Outlook 2026
The global oleochemicals market is currently witnessing healthy growth. Oleochemicals are organic compounds derived from the hydrolysis of natural vegetable oil, such as soybean, sunflower, corn; and animal fats, such as rendered fats, tallow, lard and fish. Currently, fatty acids, glycerine, methyl esters and fatty alcohols are the most common types of oleochemicals available in the market. They exhibit low toxicity, are biodegradable, environment-friendly and are rapidly replacing traditionally used petrochemicals. In addition to this, oleochemicals find extensive application in the production of biodiesel, bioplastics, green solvents, while acting as an intermediary in the pharmaceutical, rubber, paint and lubricant industries.
The increasing demand for biodiesel, along with the rapid growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of oleochemicals by chemical manufacturers for the production of bio-surfactants, bio-lubricants and biopolymers, as sustainable alternatives to petrochemicals, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, there is an increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics, baby care products, soaps and food additives. For instance, oil-based oleochemicals are combined with caustic soda, sodium, fragrances and preservatives to manufacture organic soaps. Rapid industrialization across the globe is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Oleochemicals are utilized as softening, polishing and vulcanizing agents for rubber products, and in the production of industrial lubricants, hydraulic fluids and base oils. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) to utilize metabolic engineering strategies for the production of oleochemicals using renewable and sustainable feedstocks, are projected to drive the market further. MIR Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.
Request A Sample
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12161651311/global-oleochemicals-market-report-2019-competitive-landscape-trends-and-opportunities/inquiry?mode=MT
Breakup by Type:
- Fatty Acids
- Fatty Alcohols
- Glycerine
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Liquid
- Solid
- Flakes
- Pellets
- Beads
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Soaps and Detergents
- Plastics
- Paper
- Lubricants
- Rubber
- Coatings and Resins
- Personal Care Products
- Others
Breakup by Feedstock:
- Palm
- Soy
- Rapeseed
- Sunflower
- Tallow
- Palm Kernel
- Coconut
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries, Evyap Oleo, Godrej & Boyce, Kao Corporation, KLK Oleo, Myriant, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble Company, PTT Global Chemical Public Company, TerraVia Holding Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., etc.
Ask For Discount
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12161651311/global-oleochemicals-market-report-2019-competitive-landscape-trends-and-opportunities/discount?Mode=MT
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global oleochemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global oleochemicals industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global oleochemicals industry?
- What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your desires for added knowledge up to 3 corporations or countries or forty analyst hours.
Contact US:
Irfan Tamboli (Sales)
Phone: + 1704 266 3234
Mob: +91-750-707-8687
sales@marketinsightsreports.com