Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis and Outlook During 2020-2026

The global gas insulated switchgear market is currently witnessing strong growth. A gas insulated switchgear (GIS) refers to a compact metal-enclosed cabinet, which consists of high-voltage components including circuit-breakers, relays, switches and disconnectors. It is insulated using sulfur hexafluoride that aids in vacuuming and circuit breaking in the electrical system. It facilitates energy transmission and the integration of power generation units to the grid, along with protecting the distribution mechanism by disengaging the system in case of adverse conditions. In comparison to the traditionally used air-insulated switchgear, GIS is more environment-friendly, reliable, adaptable and require lesser maintenance. They are generally installed on the extensions of roofs, offshore platforms and industrial plants.

The increasing implementation of smart grids and smart metering technology, along with escalating energy demand across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to a wide range of benefits, such as safety, high reliability, small space requirement, low maintenance and environmental compatibility, GIS is gaining rapid preference in the market. Additionally, a significant increase in power consumption in developing countries due to numerous electrification projects is favoring the market growth. Various countries engaged in cross-border power transmission are utilizing GIS for the establishment of long transmission lines, distribution stations and sub-stations. Other factors, including rising investments in the transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure, the implementation of government policies for increasing the availability of clean energy, and growing focus on the renewable process of power generation, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, MIR Group expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Type:

High Voltage GIS

Medium Voltage GIS

Low Voltage GIS

Breakup by Installation:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Technology:

Hybrid Switchgear

Integrated Three Phase

Compact Gas Insulated Switchgear

Breakup by Voltage:

<38 kV

38 kV to 72 kV

73 kV to 150 kV

> 150 kV

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Power Transmission

Power Distribution

Power Generation

Infrastructure and Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Alstom, Benchmarking, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Larsen & Toubro, Meidensha, Mitsubishi Electric, Powell Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Toshiba International Corporation, etc.

