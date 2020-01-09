Food Waste Management Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

In the past two decades, steady increase in world population has been the driving force behind increased food production worldwide. The global food waste management market is poised to reach USD 50.69 Bn by 2025. Food is known to be the most consumed good globally, thus contributing to large and consistently increasing waste. This has thereby expanded the scope of food waste in the overall commercial waste management market. Significant amounts of food in the supply chain is wasted in primary production, during distribution and sale of food products along with the preparation and serving of food in commercial and domestic environments. For instance, surge in dump and uneven food production and consumption in restaurants, hotels, weddings and parties has led to the emergence of the innovative organic waste management.

This report on global food waste management market covers a widespread analysis of the penetration of the processes and its application. The global food waste management market has been analyzed based on thorough analysis of value chain of the waste management industry and macroeconomic trends of leading economies, supporting growth in different geographies. Our report provides a thorough analysis of the current and projected market estimations for the period of 2015 to 2025 of the commercial waste management market, with 2018 being the base year and 2019 to 2025 being the forecasted estimates. Additionally, market estimates for solid and organic waste management have been provided at the regional, country and global level. Furthermore, the report covers the market competition among the leading global and local regional service providing companies along with company profiles.

In 2018, animal feed application accounted for a significant market revenue growing with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. Animal feed accounted for the largest application segment of the waste management industry in 2018, and this is the economic and ecological method of food waste management. Certain countries such as Japan and China sell this as a premium product “eco-feed”, which is beneficial for livestock consumption. However, the use of food waste as animal feed is regulated under the Federal law in U.S. along with overall ban of food waste as feed in European Union.

U.S. food waste management market was valued at USD 9.57 Bn in 2018, growing with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. In North America, food waste is measured as the third largest waste after the yard and paper waste. In a recent survey, it was stated that nearly 13% of the total municipal solid waste (MSW) produced in U.S. is of food scraps. According to the United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA), more than 35 million tons of food waste are thrown into landfills and incinerators per year, which is approximately 40% of the total food consumed in the country. Thus, in an effort to control food wastage at the primary source, U.S. and Canadian governments are now enforcing strict laws on the excessive amounts of food waste. Also, Federal government in the U.S. has recently initiated the construction of the compost facilities across the country to also tackle the disposal issues arising from food waste.

Food waste management is an opportunistic market as product innovation is the basic requirement for continued growth of food waste services industry. Top player positioning showcases the position of food waste management service providers in the global market. Veolia Environment S.A., Suez S.A., Republic services S.E., Waste management Inc. are the leading industry giants and constitute a majority of market share in the overall market.

Key segments of the global Food Waste Management Market

Process Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Collection

Disposal

Transfer

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



