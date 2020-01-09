Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

The “Global Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market Size 2018 by Suture Type (Absorbable Surgical Suture and Non-Absorbable Surgical Suture), by End Users (Clinics and Hospitals), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global veterinary surgical sutures market is anticipated to be worth USD 378.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Growing incidence of zoonotic diseases, increasing pet uptake and technological advancement are a few factors influencing the positive market growth for veterinary surgical sutures.The key players spearheading the veterinary surgical sutures market are B.Braun, DemeTech, Ethicon US, LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, KRUSSE UK Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated and Q-Close (Clinisupplies Ltd.), Genia, KATSAN, RWD Life Science and Somni Scientific.

Absorbable surgical sutures are currently dominating the sutures segment for veterinary applications. This suture type is further sub-segment as monofilament, natural and braided derived from sources such as animal gut, polyglactic acid, polydioxanone etc., which exhibits magnificent ergonomic features such as capacity to reduce tension during healing process and finds utility to be employed in surgeries pertaining to subcutaneous tissues to prevent dead spaces. Non absorbable surgical sutures are manufactured from different raw materials such as silk, nylon, polyester, hexafluoropropylene etc., and are widely used in veterinary surgical procedures owing to their excellent tensile strength and ability to exhibit resistance to microbial infection post-surgical procedures.

Hospitals are spearheading the end users segment in the veterinary surgical sutures market. The chief parameters responsible for its positive market growth are proactive government policies in promoting the establishment of veterinary healthcare infrastructure and availability of diverse range of surgical sutures to perform tedious surgical procedures in veterinary animals. Clinics are set to register magnificent growth during the forecast period on account of increasing pet adoption worldwide and rise in trauma and injuries encountered in domestic animals.

In 2018, North America dominated the veterinary surgical sutures market. The important factors responsible for its overwhelming market growth are rising public health awareness pertaining to farm animals. Domicile of key players such as Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Vetcare, Ethicon US, LLC., AmerisourceBergen Corporation further drives the veterinary surgial sutures market growth. Europe accounts for 26.8% market share primarily due to supportive regulatory environement provided by European Medical Agency (EMA) for the production and sale of veterinary surgical sutures. Asia Pacific represents 24.1% market share on account of the rising prevalence of zonotic diseases, significant rise in milch cattle and compeitive scenario for major plaeyrs owinig to emergence of local players specializing in the manufacturing of veterinary surgical sutures market.

Veterinary sutures are most extensively adopted devices to treat surgical emergencies and wound treatment dedicated to both pets as well as farm animals alike. Besides technological leaps, growing awareness amongst pet parents about the wellbeing of their companion animals as well as farm animals has been exemplary in pushing the veterinary surgical sutures market towards thumping growth. Additionally, the steady rise in nuclear families has further proliferated need for companion animals globally. This trend is far beyond a passing fad and is estimated to manifest favorably towards adoption and growth in veterinary surgical sutures market in the following years.

Key Segments of the Global Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market

Suture Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Absorbable Surgical Suture Monofilament Natural Braided

Non-Absorbable Surgical Suture Monofilament Braided



End User, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Hospitals

Clinics

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Rest of MEA



