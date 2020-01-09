Global Single Use Medical Gloves Market Outlook 2020-2025: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The global Single Use Medical Gloves market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Single Use Medical Gloves market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Single Use Medical Gloves in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Single Use Medical Gloves in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Single Use Medical Gloves market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Single Use Medical Gloves market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Ansell Healthcare, LLC (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

Cypress Medical Products (USA)

Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Malaysia)

Halyard Health, Inc. (US)

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD (Malaysia)

Medline Industries Inc. (USA)

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad (Malaysia)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Vulkan Medical AS (Czech Republic)

Shijiazhuang Hongray Group (China)

Market size by Product

By Raw Materials

PE

PVC

Natural Rubber

By Products

Medical Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Others

