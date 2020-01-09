Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Insights 2019 – Cigna, Aetna, CVS Health (CVS), Catamaran Corp., OptumRx

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Report identifies the assessable estimation of the market including Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2026″ present in the industry space. The report studies historical data, facts, attentive opinions, current growth factors, and market threats with competitive analysis of major Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Research Report:

Cigna

Aetna

CVS Health (CVS)

Catamaran Corp.

OptumRx

Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

UnitedHealth Group

BC/BS

Magellan Health

DST Systems

Kaiser Permanente

Vidalink

MedImpact

Key Stakeholders Covered inside this Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Report:

• Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Manufacturers

• Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

• Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

• Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry Association

• Downstream Vendors

The Segmentation for the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Report:

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market segmentation by type:

Network-Pharmacy Claims Processing

Home Delivery Pharmacy Care

Specialty Pharmacy Care

Specialty Benefit Management

Benefit-Design Consultation

Drug Utilization Review

Formulary Management

Medical & Drug Data Analysis Services

Other

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market segmentation by application:

Retail or Mail-Order Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)