Global Crop Monitoring Devices Industry 2020: Growing Market Trends with Technology Development Analysis by 2025

This report researches the worldwide Crop Monitoring Devices market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Crop Monitoring Devices breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

John Deere

AGCO Farming

Raven Applied Technology

Taranis

Agrisource Data

Dicke-John

Pessl Instruments

Topcon Positioning

Crop Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Portable Devices

Desktop Devices

Crop Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Crop Growth Environment Monitoring

Crop Health Monitoring

Other

Crop Monitoring Devices Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Crop Monitoring Devices capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Crop Monitoring Devices manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crop Monitoring Devices :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Crop Monitoring Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Portable Devices

1.4.3 Desktop Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Crop Growth Environment Monitoring

1.5.3 Crop Health Monitoring

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Production

2.1.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Crop Monitoring Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Crop Monitoring Devices Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Crop Monitoring Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Crop Monitoring Devices Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Crop Monitoring Devices Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Crop Monitoring Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Crop Monitoring Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Crop Monitoring Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Crop Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Crop Monitoring Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Crop Monitoring Devices Production

4.2.2 North America Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Crop Monitoring Devices Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Crop Monitoring Devices Production

4.3.2 Europe Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Crop Monitoring Devices Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Crop Monitoring Devices Production

4.4.2 China Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Crop Monitoring Devices Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Crop Monitoring Devices Production

4.5.2 Japan Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Crop Monitoring Devices Import & Export

Chapter Five: Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type

6.3 Crop Monitoring Devices Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 John Deere

8.1.1 John Deere Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.1.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 AGCO Farming

8.2.1 AGCO Farming Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.2.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Raven Applied Technology

8.3.1 Raven Applied Technology Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.3.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Taranis

8.4.1 Taranis Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.4.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Agrisource Data

8.5.1 Agrisource Data Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.5.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Dicke-John

8.6.1 Dicke-John Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.6.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Pessl Instruments

8.7.1 Pessl Instruments Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.7.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Topcon Positioning

8.8.1 Topcon Positioning Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Crop Monitoring Devices

8.8.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Crop Monitoring Devices Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Crop Monitoring Devices Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Crop Monitoring Devices Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Crop Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Crop Monitoring Devices Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Crop Monitoring Devices Upstream Market

11.1.1 Crop Monitoring Devices Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Crop Monitoring Devices Raw Material

11.1.3 Crop Monitoring Devices Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Crop Monitoring Devices Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Crop Monitoring Devices Distributors

11.5 Crop Monitoring Devices Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

