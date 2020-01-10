Global Automotive Resistors Market | Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast Report 2020-2025

This report studies the Automotive Resistors market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Resistors in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Vishay

Bourns

KOA Speer Electronics

Yageo

ROHM

Panasonic

Littelfuse

AVX

CTS

BWD Automotive

Hokuriku

Nikkohm

Ohizumi

EPCOS/TDK

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Shunt Resistors

Voltage Limiting Resistors

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Resistors market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Resistors market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automotive Resistors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Resistors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automotive Resistors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Resistors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Resistors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automotive Resistors market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Automotive Resistors Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Resistors Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Resistors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shunt Resistors

1.2.2 Voltage Limiting Resistors

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Automotive Resistors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Resistors Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Automotive Resistors Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Automotive Resistors Price by Type

1.4 North America Automotive Resistors by Type

1.5 Europe Automotive Resistors by Type

1.6 South America Automotive Resistors by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Resistors by Type

Chapter Two: Global Automotive Resistors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Resistors Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Resistors Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Resistors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Resistors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Resistors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Resistors Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Automotive Resistors Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Vishay

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Vishay Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Bourns

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Bourns Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 KOA Speer Electronics

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 KOA Speer Electronics Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Yageo

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Yageo Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 ROHM

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 ROHM Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Panasonic

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Panasonic Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Littelfuse

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Littelfuse Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 AVX

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 AVX Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 CTS

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 CTS Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 BWD Automotive

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 BWD Automotive Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Hokuriku

3.12 Nikkohm

3.13 Ohizumi

3.14 EPCOS/TDK

Chapter Four: Automotive Resistors Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Resistors Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Resistors Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Resistors Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Resistors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Automotive Resistors Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Automotive Resistors Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Resistors Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Automotive Resistors Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Resistors Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Automotive Resistors Application

5.1 Automotive Resistors Segment by Application

5.1.1 Commercial Vehicles

5.1.2 Passenger Vehicles

5.2 Global Automotive Resistors Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Resistors Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Automotive Resistors by Application

5.4 Europe Automotive Resistors by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Resistors by Application

5.6 South America Automotive Resistors by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Resistors by Application

Chapter Six: Global Automotive Resistors Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Resistors Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Resistors Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Resistors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Resistors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Resistors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Automotive Resistors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Resistors Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Automotive Resistors Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Shunt Resistors Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Voltage Limiting Resistors Growth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Resistors Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Resistors Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Resistors Forecast in Commercial Vehicles

6.4.3 Global Automotive Resistors Forecast in Passenger Vehicles

Chapter Seven: Automotive Resistors Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Resistors Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Resistors Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

