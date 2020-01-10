4D Printing In The Healthcare Market 2020 Analysis Along with 3D Systems, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CELLINK, Dassault Systèmes.

4D printing in healthcare is primarily driven by technological advancement in 3D printing technology, such as the development of smart, programmable materials. The 4D printing in the healthcare market is a highly diversified and competitive market, with several big as well as emerging players.

The 4D Printing In The Healthcare Market is likely to witness exponential growth due to its extensive application in the industry and constant technological innovations. However, the Polyjet segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This technology enables the development of complex shapes with intricate details and delicate features. The reduced material wastage due to the higher accuracy of deposition, and the ability to use multiple materials and colors are the major advantages of this process.

Key Companies Profile:

1. 3D Systems, Inc.

2. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

3. CELLINK

4. Dassault Systèmes

5. Envisiontec

6. EOS GmbH Electro Optical System

7. Materialise NV

8. Organovo Holdings, Inc.

9. Poietis

10. Stratasys, Ltd.

The 4D Printing In Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application and by end user. Based on component the market is segmented as software and services, equipment and programmable materials. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as fused deposition modelling, polyjet, stereolithography and selective laser sintering. On the basis of application the market is categorized as medical and research models, surgical guides and patient-specific implants. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as dental laboratories, hospitals & clinics and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in 4D printing in healthcare market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 4D printing in healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

