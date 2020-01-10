US Payment Card Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2025

Due to the major factors of the US payment card industry technological advancements, improvement in security system and standardization by regulatory authority the US payment card market is anticipated to witness a hike over the forecast period.

Previously in 2017, the global US payment card market size was valued at USD 934.3 million and estimated to project the value of USD 4,133.7 million in 2025.

Request Sample Pages of US Payment Card Market @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/61

One of the major factors driving the global U.S. payment card market growth is the U.S. government’s initiatives to shift from cash to cashless economy. According to the Bank for International Settlements, in 2015, North America dominated the overall market in the number of non-cash transaction by contributing around 34%. The non-cash transaction includes cheques, payment cards, online payments, and mobile wallets.

The global US payment card market share is segmented into type overview. Based on the same, the global US payment card market is categorized into contact, contactless, and dual interface. In 2017, the contact-based payment card efficiently influenced the U.S. payment card market and is estimated to keep the consistency over the forecast period. Maximum count of U.S. citizens prefers contact-based traditional and EMV smart cards to complete the transaction. The chip card requires a confidential PIN to authenticate the transactions, it is the one of the most preferred type of card. Moreover, many of the business and commercial transactions require personal identification number to complete the transaction. However, this reduces the count of frauds occurring by data theft.

Read more details of US Payment Card market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/us-payment-card-market

Furthermore, the U.S. payment card market is witnessing a healthy growth as people are more likely believing on the digital and cashless economy. Moreover, the U.S. payment card industry is introducing new products and services with advanced security features in the financial industry which is therefore increasing the penetration of payment cards in the market.

Looping on to the geographical view, U.S. holds the world’s largest user base of magnetic stripe cards and was the last developed country to adopt EMV cards. Due to the increase in the count of magnetic card frauds such as card cloning, ATM machine frauds, and thefts the fraud prevention system of the U.S. government was challenged to solve the situation and had an only choice of implementing EMV standards. With good results, EMV cards had been successful in reducing the number of frauds across Europe, and Asia Pacific as it added tokenization to the security layer.

Moreover, the advancement in technology has completely changed the way payments were made using microchip cards. Near Field Communication (NFC) is one of the latest U.S. payment cards trends and emerging technology which has significantly enabled contactless payment through mobile devices and wearables such as smartwatches, rings, jewellery, and other accessories. However, the transaction is completed conveniently by holding the devices near the payment terminal.

Key segments of the U.S. Payment card market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

Contact

Contactless

Dual Interface

Key players analysed

Gemalto

Oberthur Technologies

Perfect Plastic Printing

Giesecke & Devrient

CPI Card Group

Goldpac Group Ltd

Valid USA, Inc.

dz card

MCT Cards & Technology Pvt. Ltd

CardLogix Corporation

Major Points from TOC of the US payment card industry report:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Research approach

Scope, definition, and assumptions

Data sources

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Introduction

Key trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. US Payment Card Market Overview, By Type

US payment card market share, by type , 2017 & 2025

Contact

Contactless

Dual Interface

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/61

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414