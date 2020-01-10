Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends | Steady CAGR to Boosts by 2025

The study covers the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

The global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is expected to reach a market value of USD 708.6 million by 2025 due to the rising focus on reducing the carbon emission by the large vessels and cargo ships. The installation of hybrid electric propulsion engine is witnessing a rising trend in the global marine propulsion engine market as its results in the reduction in the operation and maintenance related costs.

The cost reduction benefits provided by the installation hybrid electric marine propulsion engine is the primary driver of the market. However, the increasing focus of government to reduce the destruction of marine ecosystem that is caused by the conventional marine propulsion engine systems. Tourist vessels and yachts are beginning the adoption of hybrid vessels fitted with the hybrid propulsion system, as these propulsion systems are comparatively less harmful to the marine ecosystem than the conventional mechanical propulsion system.

Shipping is a critical channel through which trade activities, such as the distribution of goods between different regional markets are carried out. The trade components, which include the import and export of commodities and other materials is majorly carried out through sea routes. Large vessels and cargo ships are used for this purpose and even a minor reduction in the costs results in major changes in the overall profit margins for the traders. The installation of hybrid electric propulsion engines in such vessels results in substantial cost reduction in terms of maintenance and operational costs. The carbon emission from the shipping industry which stands at ~3% of total CO2 emission is also a major factor driving the installation of these engines, thereby accelerating the growth of the global hybrid electric propulsion engine market size.

Based on the end users of the global marine propulsion engines market, the commercial segment is expected to exhibit the most lucrative market segment during the forecast period. The energy transmission being electrical and the thrusters being driven variably, the deployment of hybrid vessels is driving the hybrid vessels market. Installing hybrid propulsion systems results in reduced fuel consumptions in cargo ships, thereby offering a more profitable proposition than the conventional diesel driven propulsion systems. However, the leisure segment is expected to witness rapid growth on account of luxury cruise and yacht owners adopting hybrid vessels to achieve cost reduction.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing trade activities in economies such as China, India, Japan, Singapore is one of the primary factors accelerating the demand for hybrid propulsion systems. The increasing focus to curb emission levels by the cargo vessels and the subsequent government initiatives, is expected to drive the hybrid electric propulsion engine market during the forecast period.

The global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional players. These companies include Caterpillar, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Mitsubishi Heavy IndustriesCummins, Hybrid Marine, STEYR Motors, Rolls-Royce, Wartsila Finland Oy, Elco Motor Yachts, Oceanvolt, Beta Marine, Leonardo DRS, and GE among others.

Key segments of the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market

Type Overview, 2013-2025 (Unit) (USD million)

< 150 kW

151-500 kW

501-750 kW

Application Overview, 2013-2025 (Unit) (USD million)

Commercial

Leisure

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (Units) (USD million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain UK Italy France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India South East Asia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Some Major Points from Toc:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market Outlook Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engines Market Overview, by Capacity Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engines Market Overview, by Application Industry Structure Company Profiles

