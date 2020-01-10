Smart Inhalers Market CAGR Projected to Grow at 25.5% through 2019-2027

Smart Inhalers Market expected to be US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn by 2027.

The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the prevalence of air pollution, increased smoking habits among the European population as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

Global smart inhalers market, based on the product, was segmented as, nebulizers and inhalers. In 2018, the inhalers held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Inhalers are widely used in respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD. They are available in various forms such as manually-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, breath-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and mist inhalers. The use of the type of inhaler highly depends on the intensity of the respiratory disorder and the need for its diagnosis.

Top Dominating Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline plc Adherium Ltd. Vectura Group plc Novartis AG Findair Sp. z o. o. Cohero Health Crux Product Design Ltd Teva Pharmaceuticals 3M Amiko Digital Health Limited

The cases of asthma and COPD has been increasing across the globe at a significant rate. During recent years, there has been a rise in the number of smokers as well as air pollution in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per estimates provided by the WHO, there are currently 235 million people suffering from asthma across the globe. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults above 18 years of age currently having asthma is approximately 19 million in the United States, accounting for almost 7.7% of the total adult population. Whereas, the number of individuals below 18 years of age suffering from asthma is 6.2 million, accounting for 8.4% of the total children population. Also, as per the WHO estimates published during December 2016, there were 383 000 deaths due to asthma in 2015.

Advancements in technology have always had a significant impact in the field of medicine. Smartphone is one of the most dynamic and ubiquitous trends in communication. Mobile phones can also be used for communicating through different platforms such as email, performing Internet searches, and various other applications. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry, and its impact in medicine has already been observed significantly. Smartphones aren’t just making it easier in terms of day to day chores; the technology is also streamlining care for both physicians and patients. Hospitals are making significant investments in smartphone and secure mobile platforms to enable communications between clinicians and between them and patients, according to a new survey.

Clinicians will often use both a hardened device and a consumer-grade smartphone to communicate with one another and patients. For example, purpose-built devices can be integrated with in-hospital patient call systems, so nurses are paged when a patient hits the call button, increasing responsiveness. The increasing use of smartphones is thereby expected to provide opportunities for the rising use of mobile-based applications by both healthcare providers and patients to streamline workflow and avoid inconvenience such as hospital waiting time, availability of admission beds and others.

