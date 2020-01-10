mHealth Market Segmentation by Product Types and Application with Forecast to 2025 | AgaMatrix, LifeWatch, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, athenahealth, Cisco, OMRON, Masimo

The MHealth Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

mHealth is referred to the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, personal digital assistants and other wireless infrastructure. mHealth allows the education and awareness, remote monitoring, diagnostic and treatment support and other services.

Top Key Players Involved:

LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc. and among others.

The “MHealth Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in MHealth market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, application, end user and geography. The MHealth market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in MHealth market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The increasing acceptance of mobile health expected to propel the growth of the mhealth market in the forecast period. The mobile health is the most advanced and exciting development which is developed to widely distribute the medical information or health data to patients, in a timely manner. The ongoing progression of wireless communications technology with doubtless help bring the mHealth initiatives to maturity in the forecast period. Additionally, the other applications of mhealth including emergency response systems, patient safety systems and health extension services are the emerging trends that help to boost the demand for mhealth services.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The mhealth market is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

The object of developing mhealth services is to support the long-distance clinical health care, patient & professional health-related education, public health and health administration, the wireless and electronic information and telecommunications technologies are developed. These advanced and innovative technologies known as mhealth that include live video-conferencing, store-and-forward imaging, streaming media, mobile health, terrestrial & wireless communications and the internet.

