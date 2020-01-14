Skateboard Market Value with Status and Outlook 2020

A skateboard is a type of sports equipment or toy used primarily for the activity of skateboarding. It usually consists of a specially designed maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating used for making smoother slides and stronger durability. Most skateboards are made with 7 plies of this wood.

The global average price of Skateboard is in the fluctuation trend, from 37 USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global skateboard industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Skateboard includes Park Boards, Cruiser Boards, Longboard and Other, and the proportion of Park Boards in 2016 is about 52%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Skateboard is widely used in Teenagers, Adults and Kids. The most proportion of Skateboard is Teenagers.

North America is the largest supplier of Skateboard, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Skateboard, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is not intense. Element Skateboards, Boiling Point, Plan B, Krown Skateboards, SK8 Factory, Skate One, Absolute Board and Alien Workshop, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The global Skateboard market is valued at 154.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 177.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Element Skateboards, Boiling Point, Plan B, Krown Skateboards, SK8 Factory, Skate One, Absolute Board, Alien Workshop, Artprint, Zero Skateboards, Control Skateboards, Razor, Carver Skateboards, Almost Skateboards

Scope of Global Skateboard Market

The research report gives a wide overview of the new and emerging trends in the market. The report provides an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the market along with the other factors which are expected to hinder the market. It also explains the dynamics of Skateboard market in detail for a comprehensive understanding.

The drivers in the Skateboard market are all the external factors which are expected to contribute towards its growth. It contains the data from different industries which are expected to grow and create more demand and opportunities for the products in the future. This will help reader understand the trajectory of the market for making sound investments and better business decisions.

The restraints in the Skateboard market includes all the factors which might hamper its growth in future. Studying the market restraints will help readers understand the challenges the market might face. It will also help them take necessary measures to avert lose. In addition, the report also includes a list of opportunities present in the global Skateboard market.

The market scope will allow the reader to have all the necessary information of the market that might be helpful to the readers.

Segment Analysis of the Skateboard market:

The segment analysis of the market includes the major two segments as type and application, and end user. Such a segmentation enables a granular view of the market that is imperative to understand the finer nuances.

Geographical Outlook of the Skateboard market:

The geographic outlook of the market contains analysis of all the regions which occupy the regional shares of the market. This section provides you with all the information about the revenue generated by different regions from import, export, and manufacturing.

Key manufacturers in the Skateboard market:

The report lists some of the key manufacturers operating in the global Skateboard market. Their revenue data, shares in the market, historic and forecast are all covered in this section.

