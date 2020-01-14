Automatic Transfer Switches Market Growth Rate by Applications 2020 to 2026

An automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.

Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market.

Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.

The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the world’s largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China.

The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.

The global Automatic Transfer Switches market is valued at 1130.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1788.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

GE, Eaton, Cummins, KOHLER, ABB, Briggs & Stratton, Vertiv, GENERAC, Socomec, Thomson Power System

The research report gives a wide overview of the new and emerging trends in the market. The report provides an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the market along with the other factors which are expected to hinder the market. It also explains the dynamics of Automatic Transfer Switches market in detail for a comprehensive understanding.

The drivers in the Automatic Transfer Switches market are all the external factors which are expected to contribute towards its growth. It contains the data from different industries which are expected to grow and create more demand and opportunities for the products in the future. This will help reader understand the trajectory of the market for making sound investments and better business decisions.

The restraints in the Automatic Transfer Switches market includes all the factors which might hamper its growth in future. Studying the market restraints will help readers understand the challenges the market might face. It will also help them take necessary measures to avert lose. In addition, the report also includes a list of opportunities present in the global Automatic Transfer Switches market.

The market scope will allow the reader to have all the necessary information of the market that might be helpful to the readers.

The segment analysis of the market includes the major two segments as type and application, and end user. Such a segmentation enables a granular view of the market that is imperative to understand the finer nuances.

The geographic outlook of the market contains analysis of all the regions which occupy the regional shares of the market. This section provides you with all the information about the revenue generated by different regions from import, export, and manufacturing.

