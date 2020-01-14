Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis and Outlook During 2020-2026

Fiber optic cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area of Fiber Optic Cables industry, over 70% of Fiber Optic Cables are consumed in this region. Factors in near-term demand include continuation of the FTTH construction effort and 5G deployment. Although the FTTH projects of China Telecom and China Unicom already have passed a large percentage of the homes in China’s major cities, the government’s requirement to improve broadband coverage in rural areas, as well as the 5G network construction in the next few years, may be a factor keeping demand for optical cable at high levels after 2017.

Besides Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption market, followed by Europe.

Compared to the concentrated optical fiber perform industry, the concentration of Fiber Optic Cables industry is low. Leading manufacturers are Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, etc. Concentration rate of top 6 is 39.48% % in 2018, compare to 37.94% in 2013.

In general, bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Fiber Optic Cables with small capacity around the world.

Although sales of Fiber Optic Cables brought a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fiber Optic Cables field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Optic Cables Market

The global Fiber Optic Cables market is valued at 14680 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 22170 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, Fujikura, Sumitomo, ZTT, LS, YOFC, FiberHome, Futong, Taihan, Supreme Cable, Jembo, CCSI, BELDEN, OPCOM, HBC Telecom, Thai China Fiber Optics, VNPT, SACOM, Viettel

Scope of Global Fiber Optic Cables Market

The research report gives a wide overview of the new and emerging trends in the market. The report provides an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the market along with the other factors which are expected to hinder the market. It also explains the dynamics of Fiber Optic Cables market in detail for a comprehensive understanding.

The drivers in the Fiber Optic Cables market are all the external factors which are expected to contribute towards its growth. It contains the data from different industries which are expected to grow and create more demand and opportunities for the products in the future. This will help reader understand the trajectory of the market for making sound investments and better business decisions.

The restraints in the Fiber Optic Cables market includes all the factors which might hamper its growth in future. Studying the market restraints will help readers understand the challenges the market might face. It will also help them take necessary measures to avert lose. In addition, the report also includes a list of opportunities present in the global Fiber Optic Cables market.

The market scope will allow the reader to have all the necessary information of the market that might be helpful to the readers.

Segment Analysis of the Fiber Optic Cables market:

The segment analysis of the market includes the major two segments as type and application, and end user. Such a segmentation enables a granular view of the market that is imperative to understand the finer nuances.

Geographical Outlook of the Fiber Optic Cables market:

The geographic outlook of the market contains analysis of all the regions which occupy the regional shares of the market. This section provides you with all the information about the revenue generated by different regions from import, export, and manufacturing.

Key manufacturers in the Fiber Optic Cables market:

The report lists some of the key manufacturers operating in the global Fiber Optic Cables market. Their revenue data, shares in the market, historic and forecast are all covered in this section.

