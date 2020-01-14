Electrode Paste Market 2020 Size, Status and Technology Outlook 2026

Electrode Paste also known as Soderberg Electrode Paste made from mix of fractions of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) or Electrically Calcined Anthracite Coal (ECA coal) mixed with Coal Tar Pitch as Binder and Anthracene Oil at a predetermined temperature. It is used as conductor in sub merged arc furnace under self-Baking process while manufacturing different types of Ferro Alloys and Calcium Carbides.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Elkem, Yangguang Carbon, Jinli Carbon, Danyuan Carbon, Ukrainskiy Grafit, VUM, Rheinfelden Carbon, Graphite Asia Other, Asia Other Carbon, Redox, Eastem Electrodes & Coke, Dakang Fine Chemical, GongYi Sanjing, Hisea Energy, Ningxia TLH , Carbon Resources and so on. Among them, Elkem and Yangguang Carbon are the leaders of this market with about 70% revenue share. Other companies are much smaller.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

On the other side, there are some factors which are responsible to hinder the growth of global Electrode Paste market, one of them is the environmental requirements.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrode Paste Market

The global Electrode Paste market is valued at 277 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 353.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Elkem, Yangguang Carbon, Jinli Carbon, Danyuan Carbon, Ukrainskiy Grafit, VUM, Rheinfelden Carbon, Graphite India, India Carbon, Redox, Eastem Electrodes & Coke, Dakang Fine Chemical, GongYi Sanjing, Hisea Energy, Ningxia TLH, Carbon Resources

Scope of Global Electrode Paste Market

The research report gives a wide overview of the new and emerging trends in the market. The report provides an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the market along with the other factors which are expected to hinder the market. It also explains the dynamics of Electrode Paste market in detail for a comprehensive understanding.

The drivers in the Electrode Paste market are all the external factors which are expected to contribute towards its growth. It contains the data from different industries which are expected to grow and create more demand and opportunities for the products in the future. This will help reader understand the trajectory of the market for making sound investments and better business decisions.

The restraints in the Electrode Paste market includes all the factors which might hamper its growth in future. Studying the market restraints will help readers understand the challenges the market might face. It will also help them take necessary measures to avert lose. In addition, the report also includes a list of opportunities present in the global Electrode Paste market.

The market scope will allow the reader to have all the necessary information of the market that might be helpful to the readers.

Segment Analysis of the Electrode Paste market:

The segment analysis of the market includes the major two segments as type and application, and end user. Such a segmentation enables a granular view of the market that is imperative to understand the finer nuances.

Geographical Outlook of the Electrode Paste market:

The geographic outlook of the market contains analysis of all the regions which occupy the regional shares of the market. This section provides you with all the information about the revenue generated by different regions from import, export, and manufacturing.

Key manufacturers in the Electrode Paste market:

The report lists some of the key manufacturers operating in the global Electrode Paste market. Their revenue data, shares in the market, historic and forecast are all covered in this section.

