Smart Locks Market 2020 Strategic Assessment and Advancement Outlook 2026

Smart locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

Currently, ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Master Lock and MIWA Lock are the leaders of smart lock industry. ASSA ABLOY is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of ASSA ABLOY was 2063.5 k units, and the company holds a sales share of 8.51%. With the completion of ASSA ABLOY’s integration of the US market leader, ASSA ABLOY will reach a 6.91% market share in 2019. Although several mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the past few years, the industry will not become more concentrated as more and more competitors join the industry.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, smart door locks production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the sales volume of smart door locks is estimated to be 185 million units, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the fast downtrend in recent years will maintain in the future.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Locks Market

The global Smart Locks market is valued at 4116.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 23710 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during 2021-2026.

The key manufacturers in this market include

ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Master Lock, MIWA Lock, Samsung, August, Sargent and Greenleaf, Dessmann, Guangdong Be-Tech, Honeywell, SALTO, Tenon, Locstar, nello, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Adel, Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Scope of Global Smart Locks Market

The research report gives a wide overview of the new and emerging trends in the market. The report provides an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the market along with the other factors which are expected to hinder the market. It also explains the dynamics of Smart Locks market in detail for a comprehensive understanding.

The drivers in the Smart Locks market are all the external factors which are expected to contribute towards its growth. It contains the data from different industries which are expected to grow and create more demand and opportunities for the products in the future. This will help reader understand the trajectory of the market for making sound investments and better business decisions.

The restraints in the Smart Locks market includes all the factors which might hamper its growth in future. Studying the market restraints will help readers understand the challenges the market might face. It will also help them take necessary measures to avert lose. In addition, the report also includes a list of opportunities present in the global Smart Locks market.

The market scope will allow the reader to have all the necessary information of the market that might be helpful to the readers.

Segment Analysis of the Smart Locks market:

The segment analysis of the market includes the major two segments as type and application, and end user. Such a segmentation enables a granular view of the market that is imperative to understand the finer nuances.

Geographical Outlook of the Smart Locks market:

The geographic outlook of the market contains analysis of all the regions which occupy the regional shares of the market. This section provides you with all the information about the revenue generated by different regions from import, export, and manufacturing.

Key manufacturers in the Smart Locks market:

The report lists some of the key manufacturers operating in the global Smart Locks market. Their revenue data, shares in the market, historic and forecast are all covered in this section.

