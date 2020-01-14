Vegetable Parchment Market 2020 Emerging Trend and Technology Outlook 2026

Vegetable parchment (paper) is made by passing a waterleaf (an unsized paper like blotters) made of pulp fibers into sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid hydrolyses and solubilises the main natural organic polymer, cellulose, present in the pulp wood fibers. The paper web is then washed in water, which stops the hydrolysis of the cellulose and causes a kind of cellulose coating to form on the waterleaf. The final paper is dried. This coating is a natural non-porous cement that gives to the vegetable parchment paper its resistance to grease and its semi-translucency. Vegetable parchment is used in textile, food packaging, baking, technical laminates etc.

On the basis of type, the vegetable parchment market is segmented into plain vegetable parchment and siliconized genuine vegetable parchment. The siliconized genuine vegetable parchment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vegetable Parchment Market

The global Vegetable Parchment market is valued at 699.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 892 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Ahlstrom, Corex Group, Pudumjee Group, BRANOpac, Taian Baichuan Paper, Tanco, Dispapali, Scan Holdings, McNairn Packaging, AMOL Group, Tianming Paper, The Foodwrap Co, Morvel Poly Films

