Wireless Brain Sensors Market By Classifications, Applications and Market Overview 2019-2027

Wireless brain sensors are detects the intracranial pressure, monitor the brain temperature and record brain signaling through the form of brain waves. Wireless brain sensors are mostly used for patients with conditions such as sleep disorders, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, dementia and other brain related conditions.

These sensors assists in monitoring the neurological fluctuations and help to improve cognitive functionalities. These sensors operates wirelessly, and can be easily accessible through wireless connectivity with the help of smart phone, tablets or computers and making the device more cost-efficient.

Wireless brain sensors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of brain related disorder, increasing technological advancements and high frequency of neurological disorders due to increased stress level and change in lifestyle. However, stringent regulations and complexity of the product functionality are few of the factors restraining the wireless brain sensors market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. EMOTIV Inc

2. Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

3. Muse

4. Neurosky

5. Neuroelectrics

6. Evolent Health, Inc.

7. Neutronetrix Solutions

8. Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric

9. Deayea

10. NeuroTherapeutics

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global wireless brain sensors market is segmented on the product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as Electroencephalography (EEG) devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors and accessories. Based on the application, the global wireless brain sensors market is segmented into Dementia, Epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Migraine, Stroke, Parkinson’s disease, Sleep Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injuries. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Research institutes, Multispecialty hospitals, Diagnostic centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wireless brain sensors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wireless brain sensors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

