Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2026 Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Waters Corporation

Geno Technology

Sepax Technologies

JNC Corporation

Knauer

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

The Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market market report is segmented into following categories:

Product and Service Segment

Products

Resins

Bead-Based Resins

Membrane-Based Resins

Columns

Empty Columns

Prepacked Columns

HIC Columns, By Material

Stainless Steel Columns

Glass & Plastic Columns

Buffers

Other Products

Services

Sample Type Segment

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Other Samples

End User Segment

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research & Academic Institutes

